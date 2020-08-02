Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Price Target to $5.00

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SVRGF. Raymond James lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $3.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.70.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

Shares of SVRGF opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.