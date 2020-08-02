Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Price Target to $5.00

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SVRGF. Raymond James lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $3.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.70.

Shares of SVRGF opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

