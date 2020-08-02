Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) a C$8.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.10 to C$8.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$7.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 1,250.00. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$8.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.76.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$507.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,589.98%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total transaction of C$128,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,530,810.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

