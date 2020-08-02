Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$6.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RME. CIBC lowered their target price on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

RME opened at C$4.55 on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 12-month low of C$3.32 and a 12-month high of C$7.38. The stock has a market cap of $87.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.66.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$133.72 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Rocky Mountain Dealerships will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

