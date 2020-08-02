Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Insider BP Capital Ltd. Sells 7,600 Shares

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) insider BP Capital Ltd. sold 7,600 shares of Riwi stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $22,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,311,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,050.
BP Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 23rd, BP Capital Ltd. sold 2,500 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $7,375.00.
- On Monday, July 20th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 2,100 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $6,300.00.
- On Friday, July 17th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 2,600 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $7,800.00.
- On Wednesday, July 15th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 3,400 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $10,200.00.
- On Monday, July 13th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 4,300 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $12,685.00.
- On Friday, July 10th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 5,700 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $16,815.00.
- On Wednesday, July 8th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 4,800 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $13,446.72.
- On Friday, July 3rd, BP Capital Ltd. sold 9,300 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $25,110.00.
- On Monday, June 29th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 17,500 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $45,717.00.
- On Thursday, June 25th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 2,750 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $7,755.00.
