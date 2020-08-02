Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Insider BP Capital Ltd. Sells 7,600 Shares

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) insider BP Capital Ltd. sold 7,600 shares of Riwi stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $22,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,311,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,050.

BP Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Riwi alerts:

On Thursday, July 23rd, BP Capital Ltd. sold 2,500 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $7,375.00.

On Monday, July 20th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 2,100 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $6,300.00.

On Friday, July 17th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 2,600 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $7,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 3,400 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $10,200.00.

On Monday, July 13th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 4,300 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $12,685.00.

On Friday, July 10th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 5,700 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $16,815.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 4,800 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $13,446.72.

On Friday, July 3rd, BP Capital Ltd. sold 9,300 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $25,110.00.

On Monday, June 29th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 17,500 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $45,717.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 2,750 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $7,755.00.

About Riwi

RIWI Corp. operates as a trend-tracking and prediction technology firm in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Private Enterprise, Global Security, and Global Citizen Engagement business lines. Its patented cloud-based software solution provides global digital intelligence platform to clients seeking real-time citizen sentiment data.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Riwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.