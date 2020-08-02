Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given New GBX 5,000 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 4,900 ($60.30) to GBX 5,000 ($61.53) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RIO. Bank of America raised Rio Tinto to a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.15) target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,410 ($54.27) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($51.69) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 5,200 ($63.99) to GBX 5,400 ($66.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,538 ($55.85).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,615 ($56.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,638.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,128.83. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 44.87 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,152 ($63.40).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a GBX 119.74 ($1.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,372 ($53.80), for a total transaction of £582,525.28 ($716,865.96).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

