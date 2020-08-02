Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

RMNI has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark began coverage on Rimini Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Rimini Street from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Rimini Street has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.70 million, a PE ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $78.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $26,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,306.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $56,056.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,456 over the last ninety days. 61.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rimini Street by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

