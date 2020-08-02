Reviewing Livent (NYSE:LTHM) & Balchem (NYSE:BCPC)

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) and Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Livent has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Balchem has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Livent and Balchem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livent 8.76% 8.52% 5.73% Balchem 12.20% 14.30% 9.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Livent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Balchem shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Livent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Balchem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Livent and Balchem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livent 1 8 1 0 2.00 Balchem 0 1 1 0 2.50

Livent presently has a consensus target price of $6.64, suggesting a potential upside of 5.95%. Balchem has a consensus target price of $102.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.74%. Given Livent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Livent is more favorable than Balchem.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Livent and Balchem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livent $388.40 million 2.36 $50.20 million $0.42 14.93 Balchem $643.71 million 5.03 $79.67 million $3.19 31.43

Balchem has higher revenue and earnings than Livent. Livent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Balchem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Balchem beats Livent on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry. Its products include creamer and chocolate systems, dairy replacers, powdered fats, nutritional beverage bases, beverages, juice and dairy bases, ice cream bases and variegates, cereals, grain based snacks, and cereal based ingredients. This segment also offers microencapsulation solutions; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for wellness applications. Its Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products to enhance health and milk production in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which offers enhanced nutrient absorption for various species of production and companion animals; and choline chloride, a nutrient for monogastric animal health. The company's Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters with ethylene oxide for sterilizing re-usable devices. It also sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage, as well as to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and chelated minerals for high value crops. The company's Industrial Products segment provides choline chloride derivatives for hydraulic fracturing of shale natural gas wells; and methylamines, which are building blocks for the manufacture of choline products, as well as used in industrial applications. The company sells its products through sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. Balchem Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.

