Reviewing Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and American International Group (NASDAQ:AIG)

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

American International Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American International Group and Kingstone Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group $49.75 billion 0.56 $3.35 billion $4.59 7.00 Kingstone Companies $145.56 million 0.40 -$5.97 million ($0.89) -6.07

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies. Kingstone Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of American International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American International Group and Kingstone Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group 0 7 8 0 2.53 Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00

American International Group currently has a consensus price target of $43.17, suggesting a potential upside of 34.31%. Kingstone Companies has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.63%. Given American International Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American International Group is more favorable than Kingstone Companies.

Profitability

This table compares American International Group and Kingstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group 8.59% 4.31% 0.54% Kingstone Companies -2.97% -1.18% -0.33%

Dividends

American International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Kingstone Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. American International Group pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kingstone Companies pays out -18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kingstone Companies has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

American International Group beats Kingstone Companies on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officer's liability, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, fixed index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; group mutual funds, fixed annuities, and variable annuities, as well as individual annuity and investment products, and financial planning and advisory services; and term life and universal life insurance. This segment also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, wirehouses, and broker-dealers. The company's Legacy Portfolio segment offers legacy insurance products. American International Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. In addition, the company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

