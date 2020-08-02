Reviewing GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) and Atlatsa Resources (OTCMKTS:ATLRF)

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) and Atlatsa Resources (OTCMKTS:ATLRF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and Atlatsa Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) $13.56 billion 3.08 $5.78 billion N/A N/A Atlatsa Resources $4.26 million 7.04 -$72.56 million N/A N/A

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Atlatsa Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Atlatsa Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and Atlatsa Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) 1 1 3 0 2.40 Atlatsa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.66%. Given GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) is more favorable than Atlatsa Resources.

Risk and Volatility

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlatsa Resources has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and Atlatsa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) N/A N/A N/A Atlatsa Resources N/A N/A -51.79%

Summary

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) beats Atlatsa Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It prospects, explores for, extracts, refines, and processes minerals; and produces, markets, and sells base and precious metals. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulfur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, construction, repairs, spare parts production, geological works, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. The company was formerly known as Open Joint Stock Company ‘Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel' and changed its name to Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel in May 2015. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

About Atlatsa Resources

Atlatsa Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of platinum group metal properties in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Anooraq Resources Corporation and changed its name to Atlatsa Resources Corporation in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Atlatsa Resources Corporation is a subsidiary of Atlatsa Holdings Proprietary Limited.

