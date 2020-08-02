Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the June 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 15.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
RVP opened at $11.97 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $13.65.
In related news, VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $28,126 and sold 46,000 shares valued at $389,720.
About Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.
