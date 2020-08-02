Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the June 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 15.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RVP opened at $11.97 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

In related news, VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $28,126 and sold 46,000 shares valued at $389,720.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 178,660 shares in the last quarter.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

