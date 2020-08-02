Restore (LON:RST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Restore in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of RST opened at GBX 367.50 ($4.52) on Thursday. Restore has a 52 week low of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 560 ($6.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $460.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 378.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 411.25.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

