Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Seres Therapeutics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

MCRB opened at $3.74 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.