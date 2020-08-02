Research Analysts Offer Predictions for D. R. Horton Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for D. R. Horton in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $5.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.66. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. D. R. Horton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $93,134.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

