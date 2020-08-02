Regal Beloit (RBC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Regal Beloit to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RBC opened at $91.97 on Friday. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $94.99. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

