Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RDFN. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Redfin from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Redfin from a neutral rating to a negative rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Redfin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.81.

RDFN opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. Redfin has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,083,156.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,098.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,524. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 1,772.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 368.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 246.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

