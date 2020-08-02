Realty Income (O) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Realty Income (NYSE:O) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Realty Income to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Realty Income to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

