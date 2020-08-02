Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 455,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Realty Income by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Realty Income by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Realty Income by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 23,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on O shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

