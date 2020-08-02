Raymond James Boosts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$10.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$6.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $291.67 million and a PE ratio of 17.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$3.96 and a 1 year high of C$7.30.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.50%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

