Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,455 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 139,261 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $19,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

Shares of ROST opened at $89.67 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

