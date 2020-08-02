Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,864 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.45% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $17,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 492.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

