Raymond James & Associates Sells 86,843 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,506,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,843 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $17,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBS. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBS. DZ Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

