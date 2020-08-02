Raymond James & Associates Sells 36,901 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,901 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $17,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 212,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 34,419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 82,501 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 265,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 43,064 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,449,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000.

GSIE stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42.

