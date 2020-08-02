Raymond James & Associates Sells 14,986 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,986 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.57% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $20,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $471.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.26 per share, for a total transaction of $592,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,146.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,256.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

