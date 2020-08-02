Raymond James & Associates Sells 102,790 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 465,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,790 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $19,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,779,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4,614.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75.

