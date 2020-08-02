Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,324 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $20,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 842,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 126,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TAK opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.92.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAK. ValuEngine raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Takeda Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

