Raymond James & Associates Purchases 341,400 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 117.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.28% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 43,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

