Raymond James & Associates Purchases 171,612 Shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,612 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cna Financial were worth $17,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cna Financial by 775.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Cna Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 98,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cna Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $20,189,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Cna Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cna Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Cna Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $51.30.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cna Financial Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cna Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 303,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,446,873.80. Insiders have bought 564,430 shares of company stock worth $17,946,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cna Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

