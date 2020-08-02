Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,070,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 32,980 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TELUS were worth $17,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 119.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,536,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $496,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146,869 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TELUS by 176.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,491,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $461,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,814,427 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of TELUS by 133.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,079,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894,628 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TELUS by 56.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,646,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 120.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,760,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE:TU opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.72.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.