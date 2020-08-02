Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,161 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ameren were worth $20,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 282.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 52.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $80.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

