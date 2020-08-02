Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,961 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $19,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of BAH opened at $81.76 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.