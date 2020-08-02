Raymond James & Associates Has $19.53 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,520 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Xilinx worth $19,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $713,771,000 after buying an additional 3,688,343 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Xilinx by 343.0% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,215,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $172,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,000 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter worth $111,886,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $331,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $379,715,000 after purchasing an additional 816,360 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $107.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average is $89.41. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $119.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.32.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $348,183.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,258. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

