Raymond James & Associates Has $18.44 Million Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,206 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.42% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $18,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $48.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

