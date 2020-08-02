Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.46% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $19,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,652,000 after buying an additional 21,231 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 83.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 70,983 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $590,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

FPX stock opened at $89.79 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $90.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.87.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.