Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.42% of Primerica worth $19,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Primerica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $302,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,240.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $870,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $119.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.62. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

