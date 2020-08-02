Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.27% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $17,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,204,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $150.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.57. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $101.87 and a 12-month high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

