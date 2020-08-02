Raymond James & Associates Buys 4,459 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $18,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.08.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $849.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.67 and a beta of 1.10. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $939.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $708.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $661.58.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

