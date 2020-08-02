Raymond James & Associates Buys 22,616 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,616 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.33% of Post worth $19,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Post by 57.2% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,567,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,067,000 after purchasing an additional 570,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,673,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Post by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,045,000 after purchasing an additional 348,886 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Post by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,224,000 after buying an additional 343,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Post by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after buying an additional 255,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,850.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.63. Post Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $112.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Post had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

