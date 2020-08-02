Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 101.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,126 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.76% of Acushnet worth $19,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOLF. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Acushnet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Acushnet by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Acushnet by 10,200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $38.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.89. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Acushnet from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Acushnet from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

