Raymond James & Associates Acquires 906 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock opened at $177.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $177.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.