Raymond James & Associates Acquires 85 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Markel worth $18,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Markel by 113.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,909,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Markel by 2,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Markel by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,048.50.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,044.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.65. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $937.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,010.26.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

