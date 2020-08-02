Raymond James & Associates Acquires 58,056 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,397 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $17,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NYSE RIO opened at $61.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

