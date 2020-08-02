Raymond James & Associates Acquires 4,112 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $20,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

RODM opened at $25.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.