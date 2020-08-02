Raymond James & Associates Acquires 19,942 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.37% of Everbridge worth $17,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,280,000 after purchasing an additional 110,768 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Everbridge by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,584,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,548,000 after acquiring an additional 247,541 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Everbridge by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 944,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,502,000 after acquiring an additional 493,184 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Everbridge by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 832,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,986,000 after acquiring an additional 206,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after acquiring an additional 302,403 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total transaction of $843,747.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,438.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $2,456,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,784 shares of company stock worth $11,157,929 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $142.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.26 and its 200-day moving average is $118.87. Everbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

