Raymond James & Associates Acquires 178,689 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,689 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $18,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

BATS ICVT opened at $76.14 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46.

