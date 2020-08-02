Raymond James Analysts Give Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) a C$5.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VII. Scotiabank increased their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.54.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:VII opened at C$3.67 on Thursday. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.19.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seven Generations Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,123,180.80.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.