Raymond James Analysts Give CGI (TSE:GIB.A) a C$102.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$102.00 price objective on CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GIB.A. Pi Financial restated a neutral rating and set a C$109.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on CGI from C$116.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on CGI from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$103.14.

CGI stock opened at C$95.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07. CGI has a 52-week low of C$67.23 and a 52-week high of C$114.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

