Range Resources (RRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The company had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Range Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RRC stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Range Resources from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Range Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.62.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

