Rambus (RMBS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Rambus to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rambus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $14.76 on Friday. Rambus has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.48.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $60,748.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,423.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $82,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

