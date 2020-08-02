Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on METC. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $94.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 81.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

