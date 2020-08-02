Rajesh Kalathur Sells 10,760 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rajesh Kalathur also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Deere & Company alerts:

On Thursday, July 16th, Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of Deere & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00.

DE opened at $176.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.95. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,958,000 after buying an additional 1,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank raised Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.